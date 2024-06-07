Family Volunteering Club are appealing for children and their families to help out as part of an upcoming event in Abergavenny.
Family Volunteering Club makes it easy for children aged 0-9 and their grown-ups to help out at important causes on their doorstep - creating a society in which every child grows up feeling connected to their local community and understands the positive role they can play in helping change issues that matter to them.
The next event on the Family Volunteering Cub calendar in Abergavenny is the Big Backstage Sort Out at Melville Centre for the Arts. on Friday, July 19
A fun-filled morning is on offer as volunteers help the Melville Centre for the Arts organise their backstage costume room.
Children will get the unique chance to see behind the scenes, learn about the theatre and have the very important job of organising all the amazing costumes.
Melville Centre for the Arts is a fringe studio venue and community arts hub in the beautiful town of Abergavenny.
The session is most suitable for ages 2+ but babies in slings / buggies are welcome too.Spaces are free, though limited. Please book in advance.For more information, or to book a place, visit familyvolunteeringclub.co.uk/abergavenny