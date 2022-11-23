THE family of a great-grandmother who died in a road crash on the Monmouth-Coleford Forest road have paid tribute to the 94-year-old former teacher.
Mother-of-four Daphne Bird, from Coleford, was driving a silver Hyundai i10 on the A4136 Staunton Road when it collided with a white Nissan van at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, November 16.
Gwent Police, who are still appealing for witnesses, released a family tribute that said she “would be greatly missed” last Friday.
Her family said: “Daphne is survived by her four sons, their wives, 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
“In her 94 years she lived a very active life, mostly in Coleford.
“After retiring from teaching she was a member at Coleford Bowls Club, played golf at Monmouth into her late 80s and was still a keen Bridge player.
“She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. The family would kindly ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”
A Gwent police spokesperson said: “Officers attended a road traffic collision involving a silver Hyundai i10 and a white Nissan van at around 4.50pm on Wednesday 16 November.
“Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended and confirmed that the driver, a 94-year-old woman from Coleford, had died at the scene.
“Enquires are ongoing and we’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A4136 near Staunton Road between 4.30pm and 5pm to contact us.”
Anyone with information can call 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200388100 with any details.
Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.