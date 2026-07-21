FARMERS have been urged to “check it, don’t chance it”, as Farm Safety Week gets underway (July 20-24).
National Grid Electricity Distribution is encouraging farmers to take a moment to check their surroundings and stay alert when working near overhead power lines and underground electricity cables.
The electricity network operator, which serves the South West and South Wales, is sharing the simple but important message as part of a wider effort to reduce the number of incidents involving farm machinery and electricity infrastructure.
Christopher Cleveland, Head of Safety at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: "Farmers are highly skilled professionals who know their land and machinery better than anyone. But when it comes to electricity, familiarity doesn't remove the risk.
"The biggest mistake we see is people not stopping to check before starting work. Many incidents happen during routine jobs because someone assumes they have enough clearance or believes nothing has changed since the last time they carried out the task.
"Before starting work, take a few moments to identify any nearby overhead power lines or underground cables, think through the job and make sure it can be carried out safely. Check it, don't chance it."
Every year, National Grid Electricity Distribution responds to incidents involving agricultural vehicles, equipment and overhead power lines.
Incidents involving electricity infrastructure can result in serious injury and in some cases, can be fatal. They can also cause significant disruption to local electricity supplies, affecting homes, businesses and essential services.
National Grid said taking a few moments to check before starting work can help avoid serious incidents and keep everyone safe.
Farmers are also encouraged to use What3Words to help engineers and emergency services locate incidents quickly and accurately, reducing response times and helping keep people safe.
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