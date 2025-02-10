Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on Welsh Street, Chepstow, at around 7.30am today.
Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, following a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.
A 30-year-old man from Sedbury was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, he remains in custody at this time.
The woman is believed to have been out walking at the time of the incident.
“ Enquiries are ongoing and we're asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists travelling on Welsh Street between 7am and 7.30am on Monday 10 February, to contact us,” said a police spokesman.
Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact police by calling 101 or sending a direct message on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2500043760.