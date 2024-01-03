THE new sports centre being developed for the Forest at Five Acres could be named in honour of rugby star Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt from Drybrook.
Ward councillor for the area Tim Gwilliam (Progressive Independent, Berry Hill) made the proposal which has met with a positive response from the Forest Council’s Green administration.
Cllr Gwilliam said he was making the proposal to name it the Natasha Hunt Sports Centre: “In honour of her outstanding career, playing for and captaining England and Gloucester Hartpury, winning multiple medals including the Women’s World Cup and Women’s six nations, for her contribution to local rugby and to women’s rugby, for the way she continues to inspire young people and young Forest of Dean females in particular.”
Part of the regeneration of the leisure centre at Five Acres, included in the council’s successful bid for Levelling Up funding, is the development of a new rugby facility including a new all-weather floodlit pitch and associated changing facilities that will also be suitable for football.
Partnership working with the FA and the RFU are at an advanced stage.
Cllr Gwilliam asked that the council begins the legal and consultation process to name the rugby and football provision project and eventually the rugby and football facilities after Ms Hunt.