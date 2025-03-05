A LARGE crowd turned out to watch competitors taking part in this year’s Ross on Wye Annual Pancake Races.
Hundreds of entrants flipped their pancakes in races up Broad Street that ranged from the under-fives to adults.
The event was organised by Ross Lions and Ross Rotary Clubs, with the support of Ross Town Council.
Many of the younger competitors took to wearing fancy dress the winner of which was awarded with a special prize sponsored by Toybox.
The winners of every race were presented with medals while all participants received a certificate from town mayor, Cllr Bev Pope.
She said: “The weather has shone on the town’s unique event making it a real community occasion for all to enjoy.