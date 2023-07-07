A YOUNG dancer braved last month's heatwave to bust some moves in different places around the Forest every day for two weeks to raise hundreds for a cause close to her heart.
Flo Rickards, aged 11 and from Viney Hill, took on the challenge of dancing for 30 minutes each day from May 27 to June 10, in a bid to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.
She initially sought to raise around £200, but has wished a big heartfelt “thank you” to all who sponsored her after smashing that target, raising £650 in total.
Flo, who goes to St Briavels School, chose to support the Alzheimer’s Society because both of her grandmothers have previously been diagnosed with the illness.
Her mum Elspeth explained: “Flo has always loved to dance from a young age, attends a local dance class and dances every day in the living room.
“She was inspired by her cousin who is always doing challenges and raising money for different charities.
“Flo is always so enthusiastic and up for a challenge, so decided to dance for 30 minutes non stop a day, for 2 weeks, in the hot weather.
“She contacted the Alzheimer’s Society herself and asked for a fundraising pack. They have been so supportive.”
She danced in different locations around the Forest and Wye Valley, including Lydney Harbour, Beechenhurst, Bathurst Park and Chepstow Castle.
Everyday Flo and Elspeth posted videos and photos of Flo dancing to social media, where people could access her JustGiving page.
The Alzheimer’s Society supports around 944,000 people living with dementia in the UK.
The charity provides services such as advice and practical guidance, as well as funding key research and campaigning to raise awareness and “amplify the voices” of those living with dementia.
Elspeth added: “Flo is extremely grateful to all those who have sponsored her and would like to say a huge thank you, she has tripled her target.”