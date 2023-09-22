New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Cinnamon Indian Restaurant at 12 St John Street, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 17
• Rated 4: Elton Giant Mazes at Elton Farm, Littledean Road, Elton, Newnham; rated on August 17
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Maa Cuisine at 33 Gloucester Road, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 17
• Rated 4: Milano Kebab House at 24 - 25 Market Place, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 17