AN inspector has praised the “considerable impact” of a new approach to managing behaviour at SGS Forest High School but says work is still needed before it can be removed from Special Measures.
The secondary school in Cinderford was put under an enhanced level of monitoring by education watchdog Ofsted following an inspection in May of last year.
Its first monitoring visit this May found there had been big improvements in both staffing and the school’s curriculum since the last inspection, though His Majesty’s Inspector Lydia Pride found they were still issues with behaviour, writing in a report that a “significant minority” of pupils still held “negative attitudes” and lacked self-discipline.
But the latest report following a visit in September said: “Pupils and staff confirm that lessons are disrupted far less frequently.
“In particular, pupils who have struggled to manage their behaviour in the past are better equipped to do so due to clearer systems and expectations.”
The report also praised the school for maintaining “a sharp focus on improving pupils’ behaviour and attendance” amid a period of changing leadership, with headteacher Mr Alan Dane taking on executive responsibilities across the SGS trust and a new Head of School providing day-to-day leadership on site.
It highlighted the school’s focus on reading, and provision for pupils who speak English as an additional language, but said subject curriculum need to be better adapted for these students to ensure they learn the most important content.
Praise was also given for the implementation of “stronger systems” for special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) pupils, although the report said further improvement is needed to ensure SEND pupils are always supported effectively.
A particular focus for improvement for the next inspection was given as the arrangement of alternative provision.
It says: “Where pupils have significant difficulty following the curriculum, the school makes arrangements for alternative provision. In such circumstances, the school continues to maintain an oversight of the attendance, safety and welfare of pupils.
"However, the school does not have a clear understanding of what pupils are learning. The school cannot demonstrate with confidence that pupils are receiving a suitably broad curriculum.
"Therefore, it was agreed to include a focus on this at the next monitoring inspection.”