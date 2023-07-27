A FOREST man has been arrested on suspicion of theft after a delivery driver’s van was stolen in Gloucester on Tuesday morning (July 25).
Police were called shortly after 8.45am with a report that a man had stolen a white Ford Transit van on Northgate Street in the city centre.
He sped away from the scene onto Black Dog Way with parcels falling out the open rear door.
Officers attended the area, along with support from the National Police Air Service, and an abandoned van was soon located.
Following further searches, a stash of parcels were found by officers, and others were handed in by members of the public who had found them in the street.
A 20-year-old man from the Forest of Dean was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.
The van and parcels were returned to the delivery driver.
While police had been searching for the suspect, they spotted a van and, after checks on the vehicle, it was found to be linked to a separate incident of the theft of alloys outside Gloucestershire a few days before.
Two men, aged 23 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
A number of alloys were also recovered.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw the white Ford Transit van travelling at speed through Gloucester on Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information can contact police online by completing this online form and quoting incident 94 of July 25.