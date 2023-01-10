SOMETHING gigantic is coming to Lydney at the end of the month when the Forest Musical Society bring their latest production to town.
The society, which has been performing musical productions in the Forest and beyond for more than 30 years, will perform family pantomime favourite ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ at Lydney Town Hall over three days on the last weekend of January.
The group have been rehearsing the panto since the summer and are excited to take to the stage at last this month.
To promote the production, the cast - in full costume - took part in the parade at this year’s Parkend Carnival back in August.
The traditional panto tells the familiar story of Jack, who trades his family cow for some ‘magic’ beans, much to the dismay of his poor mother.
But when one of them sprouts into a giant beanstalk overnight, Jack is transported above the clouds into the land of the giants, which may just be the answer to turning around his family’s fortunes.
The group will perform in Lydney on Friday, January 27 at 7.30pm, Saturday 28 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and Sunday 29 at 2.30pm.
They are also taking the production to the Kings Theatre in Gloucester at the beginning of February.
Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for concessions, which are applicable for people over 60 and under 16.
To book tickets, go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/forest-musical-society.
The society regularly perform shows locally in Lydney and Gloucester, and rehearse on Tuesday evenings at Coleford Baptist Church.
A spokesperson said of those interested in joining them: “If you can sing, dance, wield a paint brush, use a hammer, or wish simply to make friends then please come and see what this group can offer you.”
For more information about the group, visit Forest Musical Society on Facebook.