Forest of Dean Air Cadets showcase skills at open evening
Members of 614 squadron of the air cadets welcomed newcomers to their base at Severnbanks Primary School.
The evening was an opportunity to showcase the skills and training the cadets had received from the squadron.
There were presentations highlighting the experiences and adventures they had with the organisation including flight simulation, first aid, band and drill.
Several cadets are currently working towards their bronze Duke of Edinburgh award and they have the opportunity to participate in sports such as orienteering, climbing and abseiling during camps at RAF stations.
A squadron spokesperson said: “The main objective is for the cadets to enjoy themselves whilst learning new skills, meeting new people and expanding their horizons and trying new things.
“This fact was illustrated by record attendance in the meeting by the cadets as well as a doubling in the cadet numbers over the last few weeks.”
New cadets are always welcome and parade nights are on Monday and Thursday between 7.30pm and 9pm.
The air cadets have had a presence in Lydney for more than 80 years and they are holding a reunion for former members.
It will be held at the Masonic Lodge in Lydney on Saturday, November 19.
