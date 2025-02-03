Forest of Dean Brass will be one of 13 band providing the brass band entertainment at the forthcoming Welsh Open Championship in Newport next weekend
The keenly contest competition takes place Saturday, February 15 as 13 bands take to the stage from 11am at the Riverfront Theatre for the 27th Welsh Open Championship.
The cross-border event heralds the start of the contesting season in Wales, with the bands competing for not only the magnificent Welsh Miners Challenge Cup and £1,000 first prize, but also a host of other awards including a place at the 2025 British Open Spring Festival Senior Trophy for the highest placed qualifying band.
The defending champion is Ebbw Valley which will be looking to claim a hat-trick of victories this year. Adjudicator for the event is Dr Brett Baker.
Forest of Dean Brass celebrated its 30th birthday last year having been formed in 1994 with the amalgamation of Yorkley Onward band and Coleford Town Band
The First Section competing brass band is based in the community of Yorkley, Gloucestershire. It rehearses each Tuesday and Thursday between 7.45pm and 9.45pm in its own band hall.
The band prides itself on being made up of people of all ages and backgrounds, who share a love of music and a commitment to performing at a high standard. They perform a variety of music, from classical to contemporary, and are available to play at events and celebrations throughout the Forest of Dean and beyond.
The band’s musical director is Cardiff born euphonium player Martyn Patterson who has played for some of the top brass bands in the country including Tredegar, Desford and the Cory Band.
He is now principal euphonium player with the Regimental Band of the Royal Welsh and started his conducting career with Forest of Dean Brass in 2023