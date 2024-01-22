FOREST of Dean Labour Party members say they are “ready to win” a General Election battle with Conservative MP Mark Harper and are simply waiting on the Tories to “set a date”.
Local members met at a campaign workshop recently at which they reaffirmed their belief that they can beat Mark Harper when the election comes around later this year.
A spokesperson said there was a “fantastic turnout” and “real enthusiasm” for a Labour win at the event.
The party also criticised Mr Harper this week for “falsely” claiming Labour supports the Green district council administration’s plan to raise car parking charges, when it is “strongly” against it.
“Another example of why you can’t trust the Tories”, a spokesperson added.
The party said an announcement on its Prospective Parliamentary Candidate will be made soon.