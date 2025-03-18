FOREST of Dean District Council has launched a Thermal Camera Loan Scheme to help homeowners lower energy bills and reduce carbon emissions.
The new scheme is being run in partnership with the AURORA Project, Forest Community Energy and South West Net Zero Hub, and aims to help residents spot areas of their home that could benefit from energy efficient upgrades.
The project uses thermal infrared cameras which can identify where heat is escaping or entering a property. Residents would then see areas that could benefit from retrofitting, such as improved insulation, draught proofing, energy-efficient windows and doors, or adding thick curtains.
Cabinet Member for Climate Emergency, Cllr Chris McFarling said: “This is a great scheme that really empowers homeowners to learn more about their homes and discover what retrofit work could be done to make them more energy efficient.
“Energy upgrades are not only a smart way to save money on household fuel bills and create a healthier living environment, but they also play an important role in meeting our carbon reduction goals.”
The council said the thermal imaging cameras work best in colder weather when there's a 10°C temperature difference between indoors and outdoors, and draughts are easier to spot.
The cameras can be hired free of charge for up to a week through one of the Forest of Dean libraries, including Coleford, Cinderford and Newent, with additional locations expected to be available soon.
It is hoped the scheme will encourage homeowners across the district to begin their retrofit journey now, ensuring their homes are energy efficient all year round, warmer in winter, cooler in summer, well insulated, and cost effective in the long run.