THE Forest of Dean Sculpture Trail at Beechenhurst is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, marking four decades since the outdoor art trail was first launched in June 1986.
The Sculpture Trail has grown into one of the UK’s most distinctive outdoor art installations. Since its conception, the trail has invited artists to create site-specific works that respond directly to the Forest of Dean’s landscape, history and environment, allowing art and nature to evolve together over time.
The trail was modelled after the Grizedale Forest sculpture trail in the Lake District, and inspired by the Beginner’s Way in Haldon Forest in Devon. The Forest of Dean, with its distinctive geology and post-industrial landscape, and important social and industrial heritage, was chosen as the site for the new trail.
One of the first installations of its kind, the Forest of Dean Sculpture Trail came about through the shared vision of Martin Orrom and Jeremy Rees who were joined by then curator Rupert Martin.
Sarah Bowden, Chair of the Forest of Dean Sculpture Trust, said: “When the trail was first launched in June 1986, the idea of commissioning artists to create works specifically for a working forest was bold and experimental. Forty years on, that founding vision remains at the heart of what we do.”
The trail’s first sculptures, under the collective name Stand and Stare, opened to the public in June 1986. Some of these can still be seen on the trail today, including the instantly recognisable stained-glass window Cathedral by Kevin Atherton.
A second wave of commissions took place in 1988. It was also in 1988 that the Forest of Dean Sculpture Trust was set up to oversee the trail and commission new works, both permanent and temporary. A third phase of commissioning took place in 2000, and over the following 26 years further works have joined the collection, temporary installations have come and gone, and some sculptures have been decommissioned for safety reasons.
There are currently 18 ‘official’ sculptures available to visit on the trail. Unlike a traditional sculpture park, the artworks along the trail were developed on location, rather than being simply placed there.
Over the past 40 years, the Sculpture Trail has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, becoming a much-loved destination for local communities and visitors alike.
Emily Fergusson, Recreation Manager for Forestry England, said: “We’re proud to have the trail at Beechenhurst since its beginnings and to celebrate this important anniversary. The continuing partnership between Forestry England and the Forest of Dean Sculpture Trust has encouraged people to interpret the forest in new ways and see the landscape through the eyes of the artists who have worked here.
“The trail continues to change and grow, just like the forest itself, and we look forward to welcoming new generations of visitors over the years to come.”
You can find out more about the sculpture trail or donate to the registered charity the Forest of Dean Sculpture Trust by visiting the Trust’s website.
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