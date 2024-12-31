THE Forest of Dean Rural, Wildlife and Heritage Crime Team has issued advice to foresters ahead of the new year celebrations.
It warned residents about the use of fireworks, the impact on pets and to dispose of the remains correctly.
Taking to the Forest’s Neighbourhood Policing Team Facebook page, it said: “Livestock and horses can be really frightened by fireworks and panic can cause significant injuries or even death.
“Please stay safe and use fireworks responsibly - if you are having a display, it would be very kind to let your neighbours, nearby liveries, farmers and horse owners know so they can make the best decision as to how to keep their animals as happy as possible.”
The full message can be found online.