THE FOREST Community Shed has been honoured for bringing people together through activities such as woodwork.
The Shed was named community group of the year in the Gloucestershire Volunteer Awards.
The group, which is based on the seven-acre The Orchard Trust site in Lydbrook, was also a finalist in the best practice category.
The Shed was praised by judges as “a vital hub for social inclusion, community well-being, and skill development.
“Serving people of all ages, particularly those who are isolated or vulnerable, it provides a welcoming space for hands-on workshops that enhance both mental and physical health.”
Shed secretary Jane Trout said: “We were thrilled to be recognisd for the incredible hard work and dedication to the Gloucestershire community.
“This recognition is a testament to the amazing impact we have made in the voluntary sector.
“Our not-for-profit community group is dedicated to providing a social environment that promotes well-being through shared creativity.
“In partnership with Orchard Trust, we offer an inclusive welcoming space for all ages and abilities.
“We’ve been here two years and it's a really nice synergy with the Orchard Trust.
“We operate three days a week and then on the last Thursday of the month, we support them on site and do any maintenance work they've got. “
We do woodwork metalwork and craft activities in the workshop, plus we've got a social space.
People can do what they want. There's no restriction.
“We've got a fully functioning workshop and metal workshop now.
“There's lots of good kit in there and we've got lots of people who have the knowledge to help anybody make or do whatever they want to do.”
The Shed is looking for more volunteers to work with them and to act as trustees when it converts to a charity.
For more information visit www.forestcommunityshed.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.