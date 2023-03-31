The landlord of the pub was Brian Harris, who was an ex-Everton footballer (from an age when Everton were doing somewhat better than they are doing today). He was in the Everton cup winning side of 1964. As well as for his playing career, in which he played in every position for his club apart from goalkeeper, he is still remembered on Merseyside as the player who donned a police helmet which was lost by a policemen chasing an unruly spectator across the pitch. At the end of his playing career he became a football club manager first of Cardiff, then Newport, before he became landlord of the Cross Keys.