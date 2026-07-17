A FOREST of Dean woman has inspired the local community to raise funds for a cancer charity, which helped save her life.
In September 2023, Milkwall’s Jamey Cooke was diagnosed with Gestational Trophoblastic Disease, an extremely rare form of cancer. It had spread from her uterus to her liver becoming life-threatening.
She was sent to London’s Charing Cross Hospital to receive life-saving treatment. The care she received prompted her to give something back to charity Cancer Treatment and Research Trust, whose expertise helps to understand more about the rare cancer.
Jamey said: “It was so quick. I didn’t get a build-up, it was just you’ve got cancer and you’re going to London. It was all very surreal, and I was on my own which made it worse.
“The charity researches immunotherapy which is a treatment that uses your own immune system to attack the cancer and it’s so much kinder than chemotherapy. I had two different types of chemo over eight months and I couldn’t cope.
“My hair came back and I wasn’t throwing-up. I want other people to be able to have this treatment for whatever cancer they’ve got. It doesn’t have to be specifically for what I’ve had, but to treat any kind of cancer and not feel ill.”
To help the charity continue the work it does and inspired by Jamey, the community of Coalway’s Crown Inn pub decided to get involved with three fundraising activities.
First, a bingo night was held on Thursday, July 9, which raised £365 alone.
Jamey said: “I was so emotional. The generosity of people and what Marcus and Dotty is doing for me is overwhelming.”
The second began on Wednesday, July 15 where friends Marcus and Dot, set off on a sponsored cycle from the Houses of Parliament to the Crown Inn.
The third will be a family fundraising day, held at the Crown Inn, on Saturday, July 25. The day will include; a raffle with prizes donated from local residents and businesses, a bouncy castle, tombola, barbecue, live music and karaoke.
Laura Brown, Charity Manager for The Cancer Treatment and Research Trust, said: “We are very grateful for the incredible efforts Jamey, her friends, family and the local community are undertaking to raise donations for research into this rare disease.
“CTRT is the only charity in the UK funding research into Gestational Trophoblastic Disease and all donations will enable our researchers to continue their work into finding new and improved treatments for patients like Jamey.”
Jamey explained her experience has changed her. She said: “I think I’m more forward than I used to be, and I enjoy things more than I used to because I know it was very close that I wouldn’t be here.”
She also praised the amazing work that CTRT does, and advised those going through similar experiences to take every day as it comes.
At the time of writing, Jamey’s story has inspired the community to raise over £2,000. You can help Jamey and the community raise funds by donating online, or by attending the family fundraising day.
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