TRANSPORT for Wales (TfW) passengers travelling through Monmouthshire are facing disruption today (Tuesday, July 21) after a shortage of trains has led to cancellations on key routes in Monmouthshire and the surrounding areas.
Services between Cardiff Central and Cheltenham Spa have been cancelled throughout the day because more trains than usual need repairs, leaving less trains to operate according to TfW.
The disruption has affected stations including Caldicot, Chepstow, Lydney and Gloucester, with the train operator warning that disruption is expected until the end of the day.
Passengers can still use CrossCountry services between Cardiff Central and Cheltenham Spa at no extra cost.
There are also rail replacement buses operating between Newport and Gloucester, stopping at stations along the route and buses from Newport are every hour.
TfW also confirmed another separate disruption between Newport and Ebbw Vale Town because of the same issue. Some services on that route have been cancelled until 9pm however Cardiff Central to Ebbw Vale aren’t affected.
Passengers travelling between Newport and Ebbw Vale can use certain Stagecoach buses including routes: 56, X15 and 151 at no extra cost.
TfW has advised passengers to leave extra time for their journeys and check before travelling for the latest updates.
We will update if more information becomes available to us.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.