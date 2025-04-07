Forestry England will begin tree felling operations at Queen’s Wood in Dymock later this month that will continue on and off throughout the year.
The thinning operation will open up areas of conifer and beech, allowing more light to the forest floor and give the crowns of the remaining trees more space to grow.
Dave Sykes, Herefordshire beat forester for Forestry England said ‘Harvesting contracts can sometimes be quite drawn out and work may stop for some time due to the many constraints that we have to work around. The work will be carried out in such a way to minimise inconvenience to all site users.
“Before any forestry work is started, ecological surveys are carried out to check for species such as birds, mammals, rodents, invertebrates and native plants such as bluebells and fungi. While working, wildlife checks will continue and works will be adapted, paused or suspended if any animal or flora that must be protected is found.
“Some work will be carried out during the bird nesting season to avoid impact on the dormouse population. However legal boundaries around Schedule 1 nesting birds, will be maintained and we have scheduled works to allow the Goshawk and Dormouse populations to nest safely.
“Throughout the year there will be large machinery, lorries and people working in the woods and stacked timber at roadside. Existing timber extraction routes will be used and once works are complete, and conditions are suitable, reinstatement works will be carried out to make good any rutting caused by machines as far as practically possible.
“Public access to the woods will only be restricted close to where works are ongoing and access on footpaths will be maintained although desire lines through work areas will be closed while work is carried out. The major restriction for local walkers will be around car parking close to Ross Golf Club once we start timber dispatch, as we need to be able to get articulated timber lorries through our gate and onto our forest road.
“We will be erecting no parking signs to prevent road blockage. Alternative parking is available at the Forestry England Kempley Car Park. The timber produced by this operation will go into sawn timber, fencing, pallet making, wood panel manufacture and firewood. Even the bark, wood shavings and sawdust are used. Nothing is wasted.
“Wood is one of our most sustainable materials. It is a low-carbon alternative to materials such as plastic, concrete and steel, and is often reused or recycled again and again. Some crown wood will be left on site as wildlife habitat for invertebrates and fungi. Forestry England are the country’s largest supplier of sustainable timber grown in England.
“Well managed forests support more wildlife, and harvesting trees is an important part of a sustainable forest lifecycle. When you shop for wood and paper products, always make sure to look for the FSC® or PEFC logos. This means they come from forests, like ours, that are managed sustainably for the future. “