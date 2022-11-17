Free youth football to help with cost of living
Subscribe newsletter
A LOCAL youth football team is offering a helping hand to parents who are under financial pressure this winter by providing free training sessions.
Non-profit, community-led club Ellwood Youth FC is offering under 13s a month’s free training at Lydney’s Freedom Leisure over four weeks in December.
Club chairman and child welfare officer John Jason Bevan says they have made the decision to help local families who are struggling to afford to pay for activities in the lead up to Christmas.
He says the club has encountered a 50 per cent increase in parents and carers who can’t afford to pay for training in recent months.
He said: “We are aware families are struggling with the cost of living crisis, we as a Club would like to help local families and offer a free month’s football training.
“Boys and girls are all made very welcome to come along and join in and try football.”
The sessions start next Tuesday (December 6), with children able to take part in age groups of school reception, Year 1, Year 2, Year 3 and Year 7.
To book a place or to find out more, contact the club on 07707834782 or via ellwoodyfc.org.uk.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |