A HOUSING association with a strong presence in Newent and Lydney, has stepped up to offer much-needed support to its residents through its partnership with the HACT Fuel Fund.
With over £83,000 distributed to 344 households, Bromford’s initiative aims to assist its customers who are struggling to manage their energy bills.
This support comes in the form of fuel vouchers, designed to help cover rising energy costs.
This issue has particularly affected residents using prepayment meters, many of whom live in social housing across the region.
Housing estates in Newent and Lydney are home to many residents who will directly benefit from this scheme. With energy bills rising, the distribution of these vouchers is critical to ensuring local families can keep their homes warm as the colder months approach.
The association’s neighbourhood coaches are working closely with their customers, identifying those at risk of disconnection and referring them for fuel vouchers.
Residents with a prepayment meter can receive up to six £49 vouchers over the course of the fund, which runs until October 2024. These vouchers can be redeemed at any PayPoint store.
As the cost-of-living crisis continues, the association is exploring further opportunities to help ensure that its residents across the region.