In the centre of St Briavels is the church and the castle, both grand 11th century buildings. The village dates back to the Norman period. Its castle, built around 1075, served as a royal hunting lodge and administrative center for the Forest and it was crucial in managing the local iron industry and controlling the Severn River. St. Briavels grew around this fortress, blending medieval architecture with its forest setting, and remains a symbol of the area's rich history and heritage.
Whilst the church has been standing firmly for 900 years there was no such thing as damp courses in the 1200s for example, and maintenance is always ongoing. Fundraising for any work to be done, therefore, is also a continual activity so that the church can follow its main mission to promote the Christian faith and serve the community by being there when they wish to celebrate Christenings, weddings and to remember loved ones at their funeral. Having a good accoustic, it is also a venue for concerts and other events.
Refreshments are often served at these events or after services. It is necessary to comply with modern Food Safety standards and so the next fund raising event is in aid of providing a kitchen area within the church. This has been a long term project starting just before the first Covid pandemic. Obviously there was a two-year break before fundraising could take place again.
On Saturday, November 2 a craft fayre will be held in the church from 10am-3pm with the aim of raising funds for this project.
A variety of crafts from local crafters will be available. Willow work, knitted toys and other knitted items, beadwork, jewellery, jams and chutneys, cards, wooden Christmas items and more. Refreshments will be available including soups and a roll, cakes, tea, coffee and soft drinks. There is also a chance to win one of five luxury Raffle prizes.
“It’s only 10 weeks until Christmas so come and choose things for an early start on those Christmas presents and stocking fillers. We look forward to seeing you there,” said one of the organisers