Whilst the church has been standing firmly for 900 years there was no such thing as damp courses in the 1200s for example, and maintenance is always ongoing. Fundraising for any work to be done, therefore, is also a continual activity so that the church can follow its main mission to promote the Christian faith and serve the community by being there when they wish to celebrate Christenings, weddings and to remember loved ones at their funeral. Having a good accoustic, it is also a venue for concerts and other events.