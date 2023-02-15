On 7th January 1610 Galileo observed through his telescope three small stars close to Jupiter, which as observations in subsequent nights revealed that the position of these “stars” relative to Jupiter were not fixed but orbiting Jupiter. Galileo’s observations of the satellites of Jupiter caused a revolution in Astronomy: a planet with smaller planets orbiting it did not conform to the principles of Aristotelian cosmology, on which the mediaeval geocentric world picture had been based, where the earth was the centre of the universe around which planets were held by crystal spheres, where God was above in Heaven and Hell was below. The structure of authority in the world mirrored the hierarchical structure of the geocentric world picture. At the top was the Pope, under him the bishops down to the ordinary priests. Worldly power, such as that of emperors was sanctioned and thus subordinate to clerical power. Everybody in this world picture had his (or her, although that was not stated!) appointed place and the eye of God rested upon them as those toiling in the fields, for example, were frequently told by their priests and they would be rewarded for their labour, done in faith of the Lord, in heaven if not on earth.