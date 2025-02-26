So, what is your preference? Does your home now reflect your childhood? Maybe you still live in the childhood home or community. If not do you ever go ‘home’ and wonder why you ever left? For years I spent time searching for something that was only to be found where I started, in fairness my travel around different homes bought me great joy and many, many friends who I am still so blessed to have in my life, yet I do often wonder, ‘what if I never left’?