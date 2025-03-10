I also stocked up on seeds last week too. Every year I have a tatty batch of seed packets left that I never got around to sowing. Some of packets have even been faded in the sunlight and I literally don’t know what they are. But every year I mix them up in an old cup and sow them in a few large containers, and then just wait to see what I get. It’s more rewarding than it sounds. Last year I had sweet peas, radish, rocket, coriander and cornflowers in the same tub, which looked great and were deliciously ‘pickable’. I’ll let you know what I get this year.