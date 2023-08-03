A HERITAGE hub which holds archives of Gloucestershire history has received grant funding of £246,800 to help record the county’s “environmental legacy”.
Gloucestershire Archives, which is operated by the county council, will also use the grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to “drive forward climate action”.
The project will aim to encourage further action by exploring climate change and involving people in green heritage activities. It will see the county’s unique environmental archives opened up and used for various events and activities involving the public, including:
* Public workshops with young people and environmental groups to help collect new environmental archives and oral histories, including from key environmentalists to fill gaps and provide a fuller record for future generations
* An online and travelling exhibition called ‘Green Gloucestershire – Our Past, Our Future’
* Events hosted at the Heritage Hub in Gloucester as well as inside libraries, schools, community venues and online, to help raise awareness of environmental sustainability
* Volunteer programme sorting and listing significant environmental map collections
* Cataloguing existing archived environmental records
* Training for new archives apprentice to produce guides and toolkits to unlock environmental archives for diverse audiences
* Environmental audit of Gloucestershire Heritage Hub to reduce its carbon footprint, by adding solar panels and reducing waste and consumption of gas and electricity
* Public pledge campaign with Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust to reduce carbon footprints
Cllr Lynden Stowe, cabinet member with responsibility for Archives, said: “I’m delighted Gloucestershire Archives have received this award from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. This project will play an important role in helping us to understand and tackle climate change as it will open up and expand our environmental archives and involve residents in a range of activities to raise greater awareness of this issue.”
Stuart McLeod, Director of England - London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to support this project, which thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, will open up the important environmental archives of Gloucestershire. It will enable the community to learn and connect with the unique natural heritage of the county. We know that projects like these offer an important opportunity to learn and adapt to reduce the impact of climate change for future generations.”