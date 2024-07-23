GLOUCESTERSHIRE-based financial services company Benefact Group, have supported local charities and the environment as part of “Big Give Back Week” last month.
The week saw volunteers help paint a new exhibit centre at WWT Slimbridge, help with gardening at James Hopkins Trust’s sensory garden, and litter pick at Gloucester Business Park.
In total, more than 180 colleagues from the Group volunteered, giving nearly 700 hours of their time. Over £70,000 was donated during the week through fundraising and donating personal grants.
Chris Pitt, Group Impact Director at Benefact Group, said: “We’re passionate about encouraging and enabling all of our employees to give time, money, and kindness to help support causes they care about and make a difference in our local community.
“As a responsible business, we’re committed to making a positive social and environmental impact in our communities.
“Our Big Give Back Week was focused on giving nature a helping hand and we’re proud to play our part in supporting our local environment through our volunteering, fundraising, and Big Litter Picks.
“Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, all of our available profits go to good causes, and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.
“As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do.”
The group also gave over £550,000 to causes in 2023 through personal grants and matched donations as part of a company scheme.