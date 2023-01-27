Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for eight coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 25 was up from two on the same day the previous week.
There were 11 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 5,632 people in hospital with Covid as of January 25, with 126 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 40% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 40%.
The figures also show that 12 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 23.