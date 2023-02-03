Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for nine coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 1 was up from eight on the same day the previous week.
There were seven beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 6,055 people in hospital with Covid as of February 1, with 136 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.
The figures also show that seven new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 30. This was down from 12 in the previous seven days.