Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 4 was in line with the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,319 people in hospital with Covid as of February 4.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 20% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 2.