Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,375 people in hospital with Covid as of June 25. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 26% in the last week.
The figures also show that five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 23.
Due to changes with how the NHS records admissions, monthly comparisons are not available.