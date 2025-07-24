More details about what led to the IT disruption affecting hospitals in Gloucestershire have been revealed.
One of Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s servers overheated after the air conditioning failed in one of their server rooms, according to a source .
The disruption has caused delays and changes to some appointments and procedures at hospitals in the county.
The health trust started to experience IT issues on Tuesday morning (July 22).
Hospital chiefs said the problems are not the result of a cyber attack. And they explained the issue were “due to a problem with a server”.
And now a source has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service there was a failure with the air conditioning system in one of the server rooms which led to one of the trust’s units overheating.
The latest update from the trust issued on Wednesday said: “We continue to experience disruption to some of our IT systems following the incident yesterday (Tuesday).
“We can confirm that this disruption has been the result of a server issue and is not a cyber incident.
“While some services have been restored, others remain intermittently affected and this is expected to continue throughout the day.
“Our teams are working hard to fully restore systems and minimise any impact on patient care.”
A Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has since said the situation continues to improve.
