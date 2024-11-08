PHOTOGRAPHY students from the University of Gloucestershire are showcasing their talent at Eastgate Shopping Centre in Gloucester.
Supported by funding from the Janet Trotter Trust, the students are working in collaboration with the shopping centre on a public exhibition showcasing their imagination and ambition until November 18.
The free exhibition, designed by students from the BA (Hons) Photography programme, includes portraiture, architecture, night photography and light painting. The project is part of a module on the course, allowing for opportunities to introduce new ideas.
Jenny Eastwood, Associate Head of the University’s School of Creative Arts, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the Eastgate Shopping Centre to provide our first-year students with valuable experience of designing and delivering an exhibition for the local community and the many visitors to Gloucester to appreciate and enjoy.
“It’s been fantastic to see them throwing themselves fully into the project and embracing the idea of ‘place’ and capturing the effects of a location on the emotions and behaviour of people, with many on-site activities allowing them to engage with Gloucester’s rich history, new developments and diverse society.”
New images are added to the exhibition weekly, which the university says mirrors the students progress, and the development of the nearby City Campus - a project which began in 2021 and expected to complete next year.
Jason Robinson, Senior Destination Manager at Eastgate Shopping Centre, said: “It has been brilliant to work with University of Gloucestershire and their students on the photography collaboration.
“The exhibition has produced fantastic work that everyone has been excited to see. It is great that we have been able to do something so vibrant and innovative with the space that benefits both the students and our local community.
“To work so closely with the University in advance of the new City Campus launching has been a hugely positive and groundbreaking experience for everyone involved.”
You can visit Eastgate Shopping Centre to see the students’ work. The centre is located at 22 Eastgate St, Gloucester GL1 1PA. It is open between 9.30am and 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and normal Sunday hours.