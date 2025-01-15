Gloucestershire police’s chief constable Rod Hansen’s suspension has been lifted after a “change in circumstances” and he has been redeployed elsewhere in the country while his standards investigation continues.
Mr Hansen was suspended by Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson on October 7, 2024 after he was issued with a gross misconduct notice by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
He and his chief of staff Gary Thompson were both suspended while an investigation into alleged gross misconduct is undertaken.
The investigation centres on the handling, by both individuals, of an allegation of computer misuse and a potential data breach by another member of staff.
And the probe aims to ascertain whether relevant policies and procedures were subsequently followed.
Suspension is a neutral act and it does not necessarily mean there will be any disciplinary action.
And now, Mr Hansen’s suspension has been lifted after a review by the police and crime commissioner.
Mr Nelson said he agreed to lift the suspension as the grounds for it are no longer met after a change in circumstances.
However, this decision does not affect the ongoing IOPC investigation.
“On Monday, October 7, 2024, I suspended Gloucestershire’s Chief Constable Rod Hansen pending an IOPC investigation into an alleged breach of standards of professional behaviour, which if proved could be gross misconduct,” he said.
“I am required to review this decision every 28 days. I have recently completed the latest review, and have agreed that this suspension must now be lifted as the grounds for it are no longer met, following a change in circumstances.
“Since I made my original decision, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has offered Mr Hansen a redeployment to a non-public facing role, outside Gloucestershire. This redeployment was effective from Wednesday, January 8.
“It does not affect the IOPC investigation, which is continuing, or the current position in the Constabulary.
“Temporary Chief Constable Maggie Blyth remains in her role, and day to day policing continues as usual.”
The constabulary has been asked for an update on Mr Thompson and whether he has also seen his suspension lifted and offered redeployment elsewhere but the force declined to comment.
“For privacy and operational reasons, we do not comment on individual employment matters,” a Gloucestershire Constabulary spokesperson said.
“Our stance remains consistent with previous statements, and there is no further information to share at this time.”
An IOPC spokesperson said: “Our investigation into the conduct of Chief Constable Hansen remains ongoing.
“Suspension is a matter for the employer, in this instance the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gloucestershire.”