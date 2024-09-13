GLOUCESTERSHIRE streets are set to benefit from new lights following the completion of a Gloucestershire County Council project.
GCC, in partnership with Milestone Infrastructure, replaced streetlights with LED bulbs, which the council say has reduced energy consumption and carbon emissions by 70 per cent.
Cllr Dom Morris, Cabinet Member for Highways and Flooding said: “It’s fantastic to see such big savings made. We’re using the latest technology to transform all our highways services and make sure they are delivered with maximum efficiency.
“And modern technology helps us preserve our county’s unique cultural heritage. The tramline columns represent a significant aspect of Cheltenham’s architectural past. I'm pleased the beautifully restored streetlights can now be enjoyed by our community for years to come.
“We look forward to working with Milestone over the next five and a half years to create smoother and brighter journeys for everyone in Gloucestershire.”
Simon Woodford, Business Director for Street Lighting at Milestone Infrastructure said: “I’m extremely proud to continue our partnership with Gloucestershire County Council to deliver this key service across the county.
“Our teams are ready 24/7, 365 days a year to attend faults and emergencies, keeping the county in light, reducing carbon emissions and protecting the communities in which we work.”
The project took nine years, and was completed with special architecture of the county in mind. Historic street lights on Prestbury Road, Cheltenham, have been restored with replica lanterns, which are almost exact copies of the originals.
The road was once home to tramlines that operated for three decades until 1931 and is now recognised as a conservation area. It retains four of the original columns, which have now been repaired and refurbished, and are now used for street lighting.
GCC awarded Milestone a new contract in August for a further five-and-a-half years to maintain the 62,500 streetlights and 8,000 illuminated signs on Gloucestershire’s highway network. Milestone will conduct repairs in the event of lighting outages and replace street lighting which has become inefficient.
GCC hopes the partnership will continue to support the council’s 2030 net zero emissions target.