A FUNDRAISING campaign is looking to raise £20,000 for the restoration of the last remaining river access point in Chepstow.
The campaign, organised by Vivienne Punshon of the Chepstow Boat Club, wants to raise the money for material costs and specialist labour to restore the river access point, which is vital for emergency services like the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA), anglers and for leisure use.
The pontoons and walkways in Chepstow are used all year round by rivercraft users. They were built in 1994 by local volunteers of the community. Chepstow Boat Club believes based on local knowledge, it is the safest place for exit and entry to the water and is in need of urgent refurbishment.
Brian Oxenham, SARA Beachley Lifeboat Manager, said: “We know that the pontoon also plays a preventative role contributing to water safety as one of the few safe landing points on the River Wye. Crucially, the pontoon is an important access point for Emergency Services when casualties recovered from the river in the vicinity of the town need to be landed quickly and handed over to waiting Ambulance crews.
“This point has been brought starkly into focus over the years during multi-agency incidents when the absence of the pontoon hampered rapid recovery of a casualty to waiting Ambulance crews.”
Chepstow once had five access slips which served industries like corn and bobbins mills, wool, wine, and wood. The River Wye is one of the UK's longest rivers. Its tidal range creates incredibly strong currents. For boaters and riverbank users, it is the last possible exit point until the River Severn estuary. The Chepstow Boat Club said this is why SARA uses it regularly for rescues, evacuations and training purposes.
Vivienne Punshon, Treasurer of the Chepstow Boat Club, said: “We only have the pontoon in use now to demonstrate Chepstow's once bustling trade. Evidence of this is clearly seen in The Chepstow Society's Town Trail and at the local museum. The Town Slip has barriers installed due to flood defences and therefore unusable for boaters and rivercraft users.”
Along with the fundraiser, The Boat Club approached Chepstow Town Council for a community grant, and is awaiting the next round to see if it was successful. They are also hopeful that local businesses will donate to the cause.
Vivienne added: “We know times are tight, so whatever you can afford we will be extremely grateful. If you are a business and could give a little more to help reach our target, then any donation over £100 will ensure a mention of your business name in all our social media accounts.
“Please help us in making the lower River Wye safer for our community and those visiting this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty!”
The GoFundMe target is set at £4,500 and currently has raised £350 from three donations.
You can find out more about the cause or make a donation by visiting the GoFundMe page online using the unique code https://gofund.me/4296e9df