Chepstow once had five access slips which served industries like corn and bobbins mills, wool, wine, and wood. The River Wye is one of the UK's longest rivers. Its tidal range creates incredibly strong currents. For boaters and riverbank users, it is the last possible exit point until the River Severn estuary. The Chepstow Boat Club said this is why SARA uses it regularly for rescues, evacuations and training purposes.