NOW in its 10th anniversary year, South East Wales’ biggest music festival Green Man has opened applications for its 2024 Community Grant.
Local community groups based in Powys have access to double the amount of grant funding from the festival’s charity, the Green Man Trust, increasing this year to £20,000.
In 2023 the Community Grant scheme supported seven local causes, which each received a share of £10,000 from the Green Man Trust to support ongoing community work across Powys. From lifesaving equipment to biodiversity improvements, the Trust works to support projects which improve quality of life, promote inclusion and diversity, or help tackle loneliness.
Some of the regional initiatives to have received money from its latest round of funding include: Crickhowell Volunteer Bureau, Llandrindod’s Windfall Centre and Llangattock Community Woodlands.
The Windfall Centre, which works with families to help children with behavioural and attachment difficulties and developmental trauma, received £2,000 to help further support the emotional wellbeing of children and families across Mid Wales.
The Community Woodlands project in Llangattock meanwhile received £1,400 of funding for the purchase and installation of life-saving defibrillator equipment now based at the site and funded the training of volunteers on how to use it too.
Jackie Charlton, Chair of Llangattock Community Woodlands, said: “We would like to thank the Green Man Trust for their generosity in funding this defibrillator. We hope it will never be used but it gives us peace of mind to know that we have this bit of life-saving kit on site just in case.”
The Green Man Trust charity extends the support of the Green Man festival to the wider community of Powys, where the annual event takes place every August.
Over 12,000 people and 100 community projects have been supported by the Green Man Trust, with an additional £16,000 raised to support vulnerable local people alongside the £10,000 donated in local grants in 2023 alone.
Now applications for its latest round of funding are open to locally-based causes to benefit from twice the previous amount on offer, with £20,000 in total being made available for 2024.
Fiona Stewart, Green Man Trust founder, said: “Creating great opportunities, wonderful experiences and seeing people enjoy them is a joyous thing and is at the beating heart of Green Man, the Trust was set up to develop this through charitable projects. All of the initiatives supported share the same ambitions and ethos of the festival. It is wonderful to see such amazing people deliver inspiring work and be able to support the brilliant community around us.
“Whether that be through funding vital therapy, life-saving equipment or expedition equipment for the younger generations to explore the world around them, these causes wholly deserve our continued support and we are honoured to play a part in the role they have each taken on to improve life for the local communities across Powys.”
For more information on the funding available and how to apply for Green Man Trust funding visit www.greenmantrust.org.uk