County Organiser from Gwent National Garden Scheme Team, has congratulated local volunteers: Vron Ruth, Jenny Lloyd and Cherry Taylor, who were recognised for their five years of dedication.
Set up over 150 years ago, the scheme gives members of the public access to stunning, private gardens across the country. Funds raised through admissions, teas and cakes go towards nursing and health charities, including Macmillan, Marie Curie and Horatio’s Garden.
The National Garden Scheme also higlights the importance of the physical and mental health benefits of gardens, evident through their support of charities that are doing amazing work in gardens and health, as well as grant bursaries to help community gardening projects.
Vron, Jenny and Cherry received their badges for their five years as volunteers on the Gwent NGS team. The team have worked rigorously, looking for individuals that are open to sharing their garden with the public; as well as supporting and promoting the gardens through social media, posters, etc.
The awards were presented at Highfield Farm garden by County Organiser, Debbie Field, with team members Tim Haynes and Roger Lloyd in attendance.
Debbie Field said “Over £3.2 million was raised last year alone due to the kindness of garden owners and teams of volunteers so it is lovely to recognise their hard work.”
Their garden is based in Wenallt Isaf, Gilwern. The stunning space is 3 acres and offers far reaching views of the magnificent Black Mountains, mature trees, rhododendrons, viburnum, hydrangeas, borders, vegetable garden, small polytunnel, orchard, chickens, bees.