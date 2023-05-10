FORMER Top Gear presenter, and Wye Valley resident, Richard Hammond recently took delivery of a powerful new vehicle to serve as his daily driver for 2023.
Known for his love of fast cars and thrilling rides, it’s no surprise that Hammond’s latest acquisition is a head-turner.
The vehicle, delivered to him by AEC, the chief importer of Dodge and RAM vehicles in Europe, is none other than the monstrous RAM TRX.
This behemoth of a pickup truck sports a 6.2 litre supercharged V8 engine, the same one found in the Dodge Charger Hellcat. Although it’s slightly detuned to 707 horsepower, it’s still a force to be reckoned with.
The RAM TRX is enormous, dwarfing the Charger and sparking questions about whether it will even fit on the narrow UK roads. Regardless, Hammond, who lives with his family at Bollitree Castle near Ross-on-Wye, is excited to put the truck to the test and explore its capabilities.
With features like launch control, a spacious interior, and even a scale model of the truck alongside a T-Rex and a velociraptor in the centre console, it’s clear that the RAM TRX is designed to be both powerful and playful. As he takes in the impressive size and features of the truck, he ponders whether he’ll be the envy of local farmers or seen as a massive show-off.
The TRX, nicknamed the “Tyrannosaurus Rex” of trucks, is a hefty vehicle, weighing in at 2.4 tons. Despite its size, it can achieve a 0-60 mph sprint in under four seconds, a feat that has left the hosts impressed. With off-road suspension, off-road tires, active terrain dynamics, and Bilstein suspension.
The interior of the RAM TRX is equally impressive, featuring a large touchscreen, ample seating space, and even launch control.
A standout feature of the TRX is the scale model of the truck displayed in the centre console, depicting it alongside a T-Rex and a Velociraptor, illustrating its dominance over its rivals.
Under the hood, the Hellcat V8 engine, with its Hemi orange heads, is neatly tucked away, almost disappearing within the massive engine bay. The truck has been fitted with additional features, such as a bull bar on the front, and a bed with a non-slip coating to prevent items from sliding around.
From an ecological standpoint, the RAM TRX consumes a significant amount of fuel, averaging 14 miles per gallon on motorways.