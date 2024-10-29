Understanding that not everyone celebrates Halloween and recognising that some younger children might be unsettled by spooky themes, Perrygrove Railway is committed to creating a welcoming environment for all. “We want everyone to enjoy the beauty of autumn here at Perrygrove, without the pressure of facing scary decorations or activities. It’s all about providing a safe, enjoyable, and family-friendly atmosphere,” said Kat Nelson-Brown, Owner at Perrygrove Railway Adventure.