Perrygrove Railway Adventure is delighted to announce a special Halloween-Free time for families and visitors who prefer to enjoy the autumn season without any spooky surprises. Nestled in the heart of the Forest of Dean, Perrygrove Railway ishas been open on selected days throughout October and all through during half term, offering a tranquil and enchanting escape for those seeking a calmer seasonal experience.
Understanding that not everyone celebrates Halloween and recognising that some younger children might be unsettled by spooky themes, Perrygrove Railway is committed to creating a welcoming environment for all. “We want everyone to enjoy the beauty of autumn here at Perrygrove, without the pressure of facing scary decorations or activities. It’s all about providing a safe, enjoyable, and family-friendly atmosphere,” said Kat Nelson-Brown, Owner at Perrygrove Railway Adventure.
Perrygrove’s stunning location in the Forest of Dean also offers spectacular autumn colours. Visitors can take unlimited train rides and explore the various attractions, including the Treetop Adventure playground, the Indoor Village with its playhouses, and the unique woodland walks. With a focus on fun and exploration, there’s something for all ages to enjoy—without a ghost or ghoul in sight!
Perrygrove Railway Adventure is open everyday until November 3. It's a dog friendly attraction too. Standard ticket prices apply, and no advance booking is required for general admission.
Located in the Forest of Dean, near Coleford, Perrygrove Railway Adventure is a heritage steam railway offering memorable family days out. With its charming train rides, interactive play areas, and beautiful natural setting, Perrygrove is dedicated to providing a magical experience for visitors of all ages, all year round.