Forest of Dean District Council invites residents to have their say on proposed changes to the Council Tax Support Scheme for tax year 2025/26. The consultation is open now and runs until October 16.
Cabinet Member for Finance, Cllr Andy Moore said:“As a council, we need to ensure that we are operating in a financially sustainable way, as well as making sure that our residents have access to the support they need, should they need it.
“We are required each year to review our Council Tax Support scheme, and consult with residents on any proposed amendments, before going back to Full Council so that a decision can be made.
“The decision to go to consultation is one the Cabinet has considered very carefully. With the financial circumstances the Council faces due to government cutbacks, we must look at ways to continue to provide the services that residents value the most, and safeguard those most vulnerable in the district.
“I invite all residents to have their say in the Council Tax Support 2025/26 consultation and to find out more by visiting the Forest of Dean District Council website.”
The consultation for proposed changes to the Council Tax Support scheme is open now and runs until October 16 2024. All responses will then be collated and presented to the Council in December 2024. Full details of the new support scheme will then be published in early 2025, to be launched on April 1 2025.
Council Tax Support provides low-income households, both in and out of work, with help to pay their Council Tax. Any owner, occupier or tenant aged 18 or over who is legally responsible for the Council Tax can make a claim for Council Tax Support.
Forest of Dean District Council is proposing to move to one of two options for the new Council Tax Support scheme for 2025/26 and details for both options are listed on the Councils website here: https://www.fdean.gov.uk/CouncilTaxSupportConsultation
The Council Tax Exceptional Support fund to support residents who can show evidence that they are experiencing financial hardship would be retained if the decision was taken to move forward with option one within the consultation. The second consultation option would not include the Exceptional Support Fund but would raise the current income bands eligible for Council Tax Support.
Residents can complete the consultation online at https://www.fdean.gov.uk/CouncilTaxSupportConsultation or by emailing [email protected]
For those who do not have internet access, consultations responses can be submitted by completing a form that will be available from reception at the Forest of Dean District Council offices, or by writing to: Council Tax Support Consultation, Forest of Dean District Council, Coleford, GL16 8HG.
Further information on the options and financial implications of any amendments can be found here: https://meetings.fdean.gov.uk/documents/s34948/F.695%20CTS%202025%20approval%20to%20consult%20FOD.pdf