Junior doctors across NHS Wales will be taking industrial action on the 15th, 16th and 17th January, 2024.
In light of this, Aneurin Health Board have issued advice and guidance to patients throughout Gwent.
A spokesperson from Aneurin Health Board said: "In Gwent, we are doing all we can to minimise disruption to our patients.
"Patients with a pre-booked appointment or procedure in one of our hospitals during the strike period will be contacted directly by our booking team, should their appointment be affected.
"Patients who are not contacted are advised to attend any booked appointments as normal.
"The Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital and critical care services will continue to be available for the most serious and urgent patients, but patients are urged only attend the Emergency Department if they are seriously ill or injured, or if there is a risk to life.
"Urgent care advice is available through the Gwent Health Guide or by calling 111.
"Thanks to patients and communities in Gwent for their patience and support."