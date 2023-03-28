Ross-on-Wye residents are being called upon during World Autism Acceptance Week to contribute their insights and experiences in a groundbreaking new survey, set to shape the upcoming All-Age Autism Strategy.
Autism partnership boards from both counties are eager to learn what steps must be taken to improve the lives of autistic individuals in their communities.
Launched with the backing of Herefordshire Council, the survey is designed to gather input from autistic people, their families, provider organizations, professionals, and community members at large.
In line with the National Autism Strategy, the forthcoming All-Age Autism Strategy will address seven key areas: improving societal understanding and acceptance of autism, enhancing educational access and support for autistic children and young people, increasing employment opportunities, addressing health and care inequalities, building community support, improving assistance within criminal and youth justice systems, and promoting safety.
The survey can be taken at herefordshire.gov.uk/hap. There is a space to send in an email, picture, or video for those who would prefer to feedback this way. The survey will close on Sunday, May 14.