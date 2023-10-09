World Mental Health Day shines a spotlight on mental well-being, and this year, it comes with free passes for residents of Herefordshire to boost their mental and physical health. On 10 October 2023, the global community will observe World Mental Health Day under the theme 'Mental health is a universal human right'.
The focus of the day is to raise awareness and instigate positive change in mental health care. The universal right to mental health encompasses not only the right to be free from risks but also the right to access quality care and to live independently within the community.
Matt Pearce, Director of Public Health, Community Wellbeing, emphasised: "Having a mental health condition should never be a reason to deprive a person of their human rights or to exclude them from decisions about their own health. World Mental Health Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness of mental well-being recognising that there is no health without mental health."
In alarming numbers, one in eight people worldwide live with mental health conditions. These conditions affect not only adults but are increasingly prevalent among adolescents and young people, impacting their quality of life, physical health, and social interactions.
In a community-centric move, Halo Leisure is offering free one-day passes to Herefordshire residents. Facilities like the gym, swimming pool, sports halls, and even golf and athletic tracks will be open for use. To avail of this offer, simply mention "Our minds, our rights" at the reception desk. For those interested in joining classes, it's crucial to book in advance as spaces are subject to availability.
If the experience leaves a lasting impression, Halo Leisure is offering a seven-day free pass or a membership at just 20p if referred by an existing member. Tours of the facilities will also be available throughout the day.
Residents can also join in the celebration in Hereford high town where a special "Our minds, our rights" Selfie Frame will be set up. The organisers are interested in learning what affects your mood when you meet up with friends.