A MAJOR infrastructure upgrade has taken place at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust replaced its ageing 27-year-old medical air plant, a vital utility that supplies medical air to a wide range of clinical areas across the hospital.
The replacement aims to ensure a safe, reliable and resilient medical air supply for patients and staff for years to come.
Al Sheward, Trust Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "This project represents an important investment in the infrastructure that underpins patient care across Gloucestershire Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
"Investing in the replacement of ageing infrastructure helps ensure our hospital remains safe, resilient and fit for the future. This is an excellent example of how targeted investment in our estate supports our wider ambition to provide outstanding care, both now and for future generations."
The replacement project was undertaken to improve reliability, reduce the risk of disruption and ensure compliance with current NHS engineering standards.
It was led by Gloucestershire Managed Service Capital Projects Manager Iona Lennon and Estates Officer Neil Baldwin, who worked closely with colleagues and contractors to deliver the complex installation while maintaining uninterrupted services to clinical areas.
Neil Baldwin, Estates Officer said: "The existing medical air plant was 27 years old and critical parts were failing almost every week. One of our biggest challenges was keeping essential hospital services running while building and commissioning a completely new plant.
"There was zero tolerance for service interruption because patient care relies on these systems every hour of every day. What the team achieved under significant pressure is quite remarkable.
"For myself and Iona, all the long hours and unsociable working patterns were worth it in the end. We have delivered a reliable, modern facility that will support patient safety for many years to come."
The new medical air plant will provide improved resilience to several key areas across Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, including the Tower Block, the new IGIS facilities, theatres, Gallery Wing, Mayhill Unit, X-ray services and the Courtyard areas.
Clinical teams are expected to benefit from a more stable and dependable supply, with fewer breakdowns and significantly reduced risk of disruption to services.
Iona Lennon, Gloucestershire Managed Service Capital Projects Manager said: "Projects like this often happen behind the scenes, but they are absolutely essential to the safe running of a modern hospital.
"Most people never think about systems such as electricity, heating or water until they're unavailable. Medical air is no different. Patients and staff may never see the equipment, but it plays a critical role in supporting ventilators, anaesthesia and respiratory care across the hospital.
"By replacing ageing infrastructure before it fails, we are improving the resilience of the hospital and ensuring clinical teams have the dependable systems they need to care for patients safely, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."
You can find out more information on the Trust’s website, and follow updates via its social media channels.
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