The Ross Cancer Support Group will not be having a meeting in August due to building work at the School. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday 19th September at the Sports Centre, John Kyrle High School from 5:30 to 7:30. If you are supporting someone going through Cancer treatment, or a patient, and would like to chat with others informally who have experienced the same, then please come along at anytime during the evening.
We are also busy arranging a Macmillan Coffee Morning at St Mary’s Church on Friday 29th September, as part of the national campaign. The Macmillan Charity supports many members of staff in Herefordshire, and have a wealth of information available for cancer patients, carers, family and friends.