Lesley Fitz Horswell has been celebrated as the 3rd Woman of the Year 2023 by Slimming World Ross on Wye. Lesley's remarkable weight loss journey began when her doctor advised her to shed at least 6 stone before considering a knee replacement. Not only did she achieve this target, but she surpassed it by losing an astounding 7 stone 12.5 pounds. Following her weight loss, Lesley successfully underwent a knee replacement.
Debra, the Slimming World consultant, proudly shared Lesley's success story on social media, highlighting the transformative power of determination and the support provided by Slimming World. Those interested in embarking on their own weight loss journey are encouraged to attend Debra's group sessions at the Larruperz Centre. Sessions are held every Monday at 9.30am, 11am, and 5.30pm, and on Tuesdays at 7.30am and 9am. Debra can also be contacted directly at 07895 257039 for more details.
